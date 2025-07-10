Tavatavanawai gets All Blacks shot, Tuipulotu comes in for injured skipper

WELLINGTON :All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has made two enforced changes to his starting side for the second test against France and given centre Timoci Tavatavanawai the chance to win his first cap off the bench on Saturday.

Patrick Tuipulotu has been named in the second row in place of captain Scott Barrett, who has been ruled out of the rest of the series by a calf tear, and Caleb Clarke comes into the side for Sevu Reece.

Reece was concussed when the All Blacks edged a weakened France team 31-27 in Dunedin last Saturday, a performance Robertson will want to see an improvement on this weekend at Wellington Regional Stadium.

"Both teams now have a better idea of what they're going to get on Saturday night, and both will lift for this next occasion," Robertson said.

"We know where we need to improve."

Tavatavanawai, who left Fiji at the age of 16 to pursue his rugby dreams in New Zealand, comes onto the bench in place of Quinn Tupaea as cover for the centre partnership of Billy Proctor and Jordie Barrett.

The 27-year-old earned his call-up with a brilliant Super Rugby Pacific campaign in which he was a constant threat to the opposition with his power and pace as well as his presence over the ball at the breakdown.

Rieko Ioane continues in his new position on the wing but swaps sides to allow Clarke to take up his usual spot on the left flank.

Ardie Savea steps up from vice-captain to skipper the team in his home city and is likely to retain the role for next week's final test in Hamilton.

Team: 15–Will Jordan, 14–Rieko Ioane, 13–Billy Proctor, 12–Jordie Barrett, 11–Caleb Clarke, 10–Beauden Barrett, 9–Cam Roigard, 8–Christian Lio-Willie, 7–Ardie Savea, 6–Tupou Vaa'i, 5–Fabian Holland, 4–Patrick Tuipulotu, 3–Fletcher Newell, 2–Codie Taylor, 1–Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16–Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17–Ollie Norris, 18–Pasilio Tosi, 19–Samipeni Finau, 20–Du'Plessis Kirifi, 21–Cortez Ratima, 22–Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23–Damian McKenzie