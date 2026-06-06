Taylor to bow out in style at 'Cathedral of Irish Sport' in Dublin

June 5 : Katie Taylor will get her fairytale ending after all, with the Irish boxing great set to hang up her gloves at Dublin's iconic Croke Park in what promises to be a spine-tingling finale to one of the sport's greatest careers.

The 39-year-old undisputed super-lightweight champion will face France's Flora Pili at the 82,000-capacity stadium, fulfilling a dream she first voiced in February when announcing her intention to retire after one final fight in Dublin.

Taylor will also bid to become a three-time undisputed champion on September 5 when she faces France's 28-year-old Pili, who holds a 12-0 record.

"This seems like the perfect way to end it (my career), by becoming undisputed champion again in our national stadium which has such a special place in Irish hearts," Taylor said on Friday.

"I'm so grateful that it's happening and I can't thank the people of this country enough for the support I have received over the years."

The Gaelic games stadium holds special significance for the 2012 Olympic gold medallist, who described the venue as "the cathedral of Irish sport".

"We've actually brought boxing back to Croke Park. This has been on my career bucket list, especially the last few months, but this is beyond my wildest dreams," Taylor added.

"This is going to be the most iconic moment of my whole career. To have the chance to fight in a packed-out stadium in Croke Park, our most iconic venue, it's the cathedral of Irish sport, really."

Taylor, who holds a remarkable 25-1 professional record, has not fought since defeating Amanda Serrano in their trilogy clash in New York in July.

Taylor's only professional loss came against Chantelle Cameron in 2023, who she beat in a rematch later that year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn predicted the event would attract the "biggest crowd in the history of female sport for an individual athlete" while reflecting on Taylor's extraordinary journey.

"Going through her career, from sending a DM (direct message) saying she wanted to turn pro to those Serrano fights, the Cameron bouts, the journey has been incredible," Hearn said.