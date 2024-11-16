Taylor Twellman reinstated to MLS broadcast booth

MLS broadcaster Taylor Twellman has been reinstated to the television booth after he was taken off a Nov. 9 playoff broadcast while the league investigated an alleged physical confrontation, The Athletic reported Friday.

An audio technician accused Twellman of a physical confrontation in the television booth during an Oct. 25 playoff game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United. Audio issues occurred during the broadcast, according to the report.

The MLS investigation determined that any contact between Twellman and the audio technician was "incidental."

Twellman, 44, has been an MLS analyst and color commentator since 2011 after a nine-year career in MLS when he scored 101 goals for the New England Revolution from 2002-10. The Maryland alum also played in Germany for two seasons and played 30 games for the United States men's national team, scoring six goals.

The MLS playoffs are on pause for the current international break and will resume with the conference semifinals on Nov. 23 and 24.

-Field Level Media