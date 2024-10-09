Tchouameni to captain France against Israel

PARIS :Aurelien Tchouameni will captain France in their Nations League game against Israel on Thursday in the absence of Kylian Mbappe and coach Didier Deschamps believes the midfielder is well suited to the role.

His Real Madrid teammate Mbappe, the regular captain, is skipping the Nations League games against Israel and Belgium.

Tchouameni was one of the favourites to take the armband along with full back Jules Kounde and keeper Mike Maignan.

"I chose Aurelien because I believe he has the qualities to take on this responsibility, given his experience and character," Dechamps told reporters on Wednesday.

Mbappe, who joined Real as a free agent from Paris St Germain during the close season, has faced criticism in France for not taking part in the games in Budapest and Brussels while being fit to play for the Spanish club.

"He played the weekend match without being at 100 per cent. Is that good for the player and the French team? I don't think so," Deschamps said.

Deschamps added that the demanding schedule for players was not ideal for France.

"This isn't good for national teams. I work with what I have. When I announce a squad, situations can change. The most important thing is having an open dialogue with the players."

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, who scored a hat-trick for his Italian club in their 3-2 victory over Torino this month, is not certain to play.

"Marcus (Thuram) will train separately; he’s feeling something in his ankle. His presence tomorrow is uncertain."

Israel are hosting their home games in Hungary due to the Israel-Gaza War.

"We have to ensure it remains a football match because that’s what it is. The context is, of course, very tense; that’s the reality, unfortunately," Dechamps said.

France, second in Group A2, meet Belgium on Monday.