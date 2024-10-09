Logo
Tchouameni to captain France against Israel, French federation says
Tchouameni to captain France against Israel, French federation says

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Semi Final - Spain v France - Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany - July 9, 2024 France's Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe celebrate after Randal Kolo Muani scores their first goal REUTERS/Michaela Stache/File Photo

09 Oct 2024 04:32PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2024 04:56PM)
PARIS :Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will captain France for their Nations League game against Israel on Thursday in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, the French federation said on Wednesday.

His Real Madrid team mate Mbappe, the usual captain, is skipping the Nations League games against Israel and Belgium.

Tchouameni was one of the favourites with fullback Jules Kounde and keeper Mike Maignan.

Mbappe, who join Real as a free agent from Paris St Germain during the close season, has faced criticism in France for not taking part in the double header in Budapest and Brussels while being fit to play for the Spanish club.

After Israel, France, second in Group A2, will take on Belgium on Monday.

Source: Reuters

