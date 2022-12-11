Logo
Tchouameni fires France into halftime lead over England in quarter-final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 France's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 France's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dec 10, 2022; Al Khor, Qatar; France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni (8) celebrates after a goal during the first half of a quarterfinal game against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al-Bayt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
11 Dec 2022 04:03AM (Updated: 11 Dec 2022 04:03AM)
AL KHOR, Qatar : France were leading England 1-0 at halftime in the last quarter-final match of the World Cup after Aurelien Tchouameni put the reigning champions in front after 17 minutes with a long-range strike on Saturday.

Shortly after Olivier Giroud had tested Jordan Pickford in the England goal with a header, midfielder Tchouameni found space outside the box and struck a shot that found the bottom corner at the Al Bayt stadium.

France keeper Hugo Lloris kept out his Tottenham Hotspur team mate Harry Kane twice while the England skipper felt aggrieved when he was denied a penalty following a challenge from Dayot Upamecano on the edge of the box.

The winners will play Morocco in the semi-finals at the same venue on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

