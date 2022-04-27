Singapore’s athletes eager to compete at Hanoi SEA Games after COVID-19 delay: Chef de mission

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s athletes are ready and eager to compete at next month's Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi, Vietnam, said chef de mission S Sinnathurai on Wednesday (Apr 27).

“After a year of postponement, our athletes are very eager to compete to put to test the training and hard work they have put in over the past few years,” said Mr Sinnathurai, a former national taekwondo athlete.

A total of 427 athletes will represent Team Singapore at the Games, competing in 33 sports.

They include Rio Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew and three-time Silat world champion Sheik Farhan, who will be the contingent’s flag bearer.

More than half of Singapore’s athletes - 243 of them - will make their debut at the regional event which was postponed from December 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The athletes include 14-year-old diver Max Lee, who is Team Singapore’s youngest athlete, and billiards world champion Peter Gilchrist, who at 54 years old, is the contingent’s oldest athlete.

Singapore’s first event at the Games will begin on May 6 when the beach handball competition begins.

“Representing Singapore has always been very special to me, to be able to lead the contingent as flag bearer this time will make this SEA Games a particularly memorable one for me,” said Sheik Farhan, 24.

“I can’t wait to compete at a major Games again, and look forward to enjoying the experience in Hanoi.”

This is the second time Vietnam is hosting the event, which will take place from May 12 to May 23. There will be a total of 526 events in 40 sports.

STAYING SAFE AGAINST COVID-19

Measures are in place to prepare the contingent to ensure their health and safety, similar to those adopted during the Tokyo Olympic Games, said the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Athletes will arrive two days before their competition starts and depart within 24 hours after their competition ends.

A “safety and hygiene protocol” is also in place to ensure that they are in top shape and health at all times, SNOC added.