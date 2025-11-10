Singapore Aquatics targeting at least 20 golds at SEA Games, but also keeping 'bigger picture' targets in mind
Singapore Aquatics will field 71 athletes at next month's SEA Games, with 40 making their Games debuts.
SINGAPORE: Traditionally a major contributor of Southeast Asian Games medals, Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) will look to continue in the same vein next month.
Speaking at a media event at the OCBC Aquatics Centre on Monday (Nov 10), SAQ president Kenneth Goh said that a target of at least 20 golds has been set for the 71 athletes expected to compete at the Games in Thailand.
The athletes will compete in artistic swimming, diving, open water swimming, swimming and water polo. Of the 71, 40 are Games debutants, including divers Ainslee Kwang and Ryenne Chan, who are both 14.
This is the first time since the 2017 Games that artistic swimming has been included in a SEA Games programme.
"The SEA Games really serves as a gauge of the state of (the) aquatics ecosystem as we work towards our bigger goals at the Asian Games and the Olympic Games," said Professor Goh.
Games medals are but one indicator of the state of the ecosystem, he added.
"What we are really looking at ... is how this reflects the depth of our pipeline, whether our athletes are on aggregate hitting their personal milestones. And then taking this information and recalibrating their plans towards our future and larger goals and ambitions," he said.
At the last Games held in Cambodia in 2023, Singapore won 23 golds across the various aquatics sports, with 22 from its swimmers and one courtesy of its men's water polo team. This was close to half of the 51 gold medals won by Team Singapore at that event.
"We come up with these estimates by talking to our coaches, the technical directors as well. So it's an educated guess," said Prof Goh. "This is sport, there's always variation in outcomes."
Ultimately, SAQ is not "fixating" on medals, but rather focusing on athletes working towards "bigger picture" goals such as personal bests, he said.
"If ... other athletes perform poorly, and we come up with a nice bumper crop of medals, does that mean we are doing well?" Prof Goh added.
"What we are really focused on is ensuring that other athletes are on track towards their broader-term, bigger-picture goals, and that's going to be more important for us."
OTHER COUNTRIES PREPARING WELL
In swimming, Singapore will field 21 athletes, with a good mix of experience and youth.
"We have a good crop of athletes that are going for this one, but we do know the other countries are also preparing really well for the competition," said SAQ's national head coach Gary Tan.
Among the foreign swimmers to keep an eye on is the Philippines' Kayla Sanchez. Born to Filipino parents, Sanchez is a two-time Olympic medalist for Canada who in 2022 announced that she would be switching nationalities.
She is reportedly set to compete in six events in her maiden SEA Games.
"The pressure is on her ... we are just going to race as hard as we can against every single competitor and see what comes out of it," said Tan. He added that the Philippines and Vietnam, in particular, would be threats to look out for.
"All the other countries, a lot of them are coming up with young talent as well. So I think you cannot discount these countries," he added.
Apart from their 22 golds, one shy of their best hauls in 2015 and 2019, Singapore's swimmers also registered 15 silver medals and 10 bronze medals at the 2023 Games. In the process, they set six meet records and seven national records, and registered 19 personal bests.
"I feel quietly confident of our athletes really doing well at these Games," said Tan.
This will be 28-year-old Teong Tzen Wei's fifth Games, and could be his last. He is slated to compete in the 50m freestyle as well as 50m butterfly, and is gunning for golds and personal bests in both events.
"Somehow I feel like I'm pretty old; it's about time for me to wrap it up. Now I'm shifting my ideology to: 'How can I enjoy myself while at the same time help the younger kids enjoy their SEA Games,'" he said.
"I want to finish (my career) off really well ... swim really good at this year's SEA Games and next year's Asian Games."
He hopes to mentor some of the younger swimmers in the squad.
"It's easier when you have your seniors helping out ... I had that when I was a debutant, all the seniors were really nice to me," said Teong, who last month set an Asian record in the short-course 50m butterfly at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Toronto.
"I'm definitely going to want to repay the favour – five SEA Games on – to the younger generation."
The 2025 SEA Games will take place from Dec 9 to Dec 20.