Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

In pictures: 4 Singapore athletes celebrate 2021 victories in open-top bus parade
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

In pictures: 4 Singapore athletes celebrate 2021 victories in open-top bus parade

In pictures: 4 Singapore athletes celebrate 2021 victories in open-top bus parade

Aloysius Yapp, Loh Kean Yew, Shayna Ng and Yip Pin Xiu aboard the open-top bus near the Singapore Sports Hub on Dec 26, 2021. (Photo: SportSG)

Johannes Tjendro
Johannes Tjendro
26 Dec 2021 07:10PM (Updated: 26 Dec 2021 07:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Four Team Singapore athletes circled around the city aboard an open-top bus on Sunday (Dec 26) to celebrate their victories in 2021.

Pool player Aloysius Yap, badminton player Loh Kean Yew, bowler Shayna Ng and para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu could be seen waving to the festive weekend crowds.

Related:

Their bus departed from the Singapore Sports Hub and drove through Marina Bay Sands, Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Orchard Road and Dhoby Ghaut.

It then continued to Bugis Junction and Suntec City, before returning to Sports Hub.

Aloysius Yapp, Loh Kean Yew, Shayna Ng and Yip Pin Xiu in the Chinatown area on Dec 26, 2021. (Photo: SportSG)
Shayna Ng, Loh Kean Yew and Aloysius Yapp aboard the open-top bus. (Photo: SportSG)
Loh Kean Yew, Aloysius Yapp, Shayna Ng and Yip Pin Xiu greet the crowd from the open-top bus. (Photo: SportSG)
Loh Kean Yew, Aloysius Yapp, Shayna Ng and Yip Pin Xiu greet the crowd in Bugis. (Photo: SportSG)
Athletes greeting the crowd from the open-top bus on Dec 26, 2021. (Photo: SportSG)

The parade was held to "celebrate their successes with fellow Singaporeans", said Sport Singapore, capping off a "challenging year for many athletes" who had to train and compete amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

Aloysius Yapp was the first Singaporean to reach world number 1 in the World Pool-Billiard Association rankings. 

Loh Kean Yew, who won a gold medal at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships, was the first Singaporean to clinch the prestigious world title

Related:

Shayna Ng won a gold medal at the women's singles event at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships in November, defeating compatriot Cherie Tan in the final.

Yip Pin Xiu added to her Paralympic haul with two gold medals at the Tokyo Games in September, taking her total to five gold and one silver, dating back to the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

The parade was held by the Singapore Sport Institute, in collaboration with Cuesports Singapore, Singapore Badminton Association, Singapore Bowling Federation and the Singapore Disability Sports Council. 

Loh Kean Yew, Aloysius Yapp, Shayna Ng and Yip Pin Xiu pose for a photo aboard the open-top bus. (Photo: SportSG)
Source: CNA/jt(zl)

Related Topics

Loh Kean Yew Yip Pin Xiu Aloysius Yapp Shayna Ng Team Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us