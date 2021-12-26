In pictures: 4 Singapore athletes celebrate 2021 victories in open-top bus parade

SINGAPORE: Four Team Singapore athletes circled around the city aboard an open-top bus on Sunday (Dec 26) to celebrate their victories in 2021.
Pool player Aloysius Yap, badminton player Loh Kean Yew, bowler Shayna Ng and para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu could be seen waving to the festive weekend crowds.
Their bus departed from the Singapore Sports Hub and drove through Marina Bay Sands, Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Orchard Road and Dhoby Ghaut.
It then continued to Bugis Junction and Suntec City, before returning to Sports Hub.
The parade was held to "celebrate their successes with fellow Singaporeans", said Sport Singapore, capping off a "challenging year for many athletes" who had to train and compete amid the COVID-19 restrictions.
Aloysius Yapp was the first Singaporean to reach world number 1 in the World Pool-Billiard Association rankings.
Loh Kean Yew, who won a gold medal at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships, was the first Singaporean to clinch the prestigious world title.
Shayna Ng won a gold medal at the women's singles event at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships in November, defeating compatriot Cherie Tan in the final.
Yip Pin Xiu added to her Paralympic haul with two gold medals at the Tokyo Games in September, taking her total to five gold and one silver, dating back to the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.
The parade was held by the Singapore Sport Institute, in collaboration with Cuesports Singapore, Singapore Badminton Association, Singapore Bowling Federation and the Singapore Disability Sports Council.