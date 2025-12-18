Singapore's fencers win two more gold medals at SEA Games, bring tally to six
The men's foil and women's epee teams emerged victorious on Thursday (Dec 18).
BANGKOK: Singapore's fencers continued in their strong vein of form on Thursday (Dec 18) when they won two more gold at the 33rd SEA Games.
At the Fashion Island mall's Island Hall, the quartet of Samuel Robson, Jonathan Lim, Julian Soh and Raphael Tan saw off Malaysia 45-20 to take gold.
Singapore's men's foil team clinched silver at the last edition of the Games in Cambodia.
In the women's epee final, Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, Elle Koh, Esther Tan, and Filzah Hidayah Nor Anuar beat Thailand 45-36 to take gold.
This is Singapore's third consecutive gold in the event.
There was also a silver as the women's sabre team of Juliet Heng, Jae Lim, Christine Tan and Jermaine Tan lost 32-45 to Thailand.
Despite the loss, it marks an improvement from the team's bronze at the last Games.
This brings the team's total medal haul to six gold, three silver and two bronze.
Singapore's women's foil team, men's epee team and men's sabre team will compete on the last day of competition on Friday.
A gold from any of these three teams will ensure that Singapore matches its best showing at the Games in the sport, having won seven golds at the 2023 Cambodia Games.
Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!