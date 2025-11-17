Singapore will go for win against Hong Kong, 'not entertaining' thought of draw: Gavin Lee

HONG KONG: Singapore will go for the win against Hong Kong in a winner-takes-all Asian Cup qualifier and not just be satisfied with one point, said Lions interim head coach Gavin Lee on Monday (Nov 16).

Speaking at a pre-match press conference at the Kai Tak Stadium, Lee said that, like the hosts, Singapore want the victory on Tuesday.

"That's a valid question, but be honest, we're not entertaining it," said Lee in response to a question on whether he would be satisfied with a point which would keep both teams in the running to make the Asian Cup.

"Just like Hong Kong, we're here tomorrow night to finish the job, to deliver the performance, and with that, hopefully bring that three points home."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

If the Lions beat the hosts, they will qualify for the tournament on merit for the first time.

With four games played, Hong Kong top the group with eight points, followed by Singapore, also with eight. Both sides have the same goal difference, but Hong Kong has scored one goal more.

Bangladesh and India each have two points.

Under the tournament's regulations, head-to-head results take precedence over goal difference in tiebreaking when teams are level on points.

This means that the winner of the Singapore-Hong Kong clash will qualify for the Asian Cup.