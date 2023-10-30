Singapore's netball team wins Nations Cup, ending 16-year title drought

SINGAPORE: Singapore's national netball team emerged victorious over Papua New Guinea in the final of the Mirxes Nations Cup on Saturday (Oct 28), ending a 16-year title drought with a 59-56 win at the OCBC Arena.

The last time Singapore won the title was in 2007, after defeating Trinidad and Tobago 56-32.

Singapore is the first country to win the Cup three times, surpassing Sri Lanka and Cook Islands, both of whom are placed higher in the netball world rankings.

REVENGE AFTER OPENING LOSS

The hosts were represented by two teams, including Singapore "A", at the Oct 22 to Oct 28 event.

Team Singapore's opening game was a narrow 52-50 loss to Papua New Guinea, the same team they would go on to defeat in the final.

But they bounced back to clinch a 58-36 win over the Cook Islands and edged past Canada 50-44. The national team then beat their "A" counterparts 55-31 and Sri Lanka 65-54 to book their place in Saturday's final against Papua New Guinea.