4 Singapore athletes to be honoured with open-top bus parade
Catch a glimpse of Aloysius Yapp, Loh Kean Yew, Shayna Ng and Yip Pin Xiu in a celebratory parade through the city area town on Sunday (Dec 26) afternoon.

Clockwise from top left: Yip Pin Xiu, Loh Kean Yew, Aloysius Yapp and Shayna Ng. (File photos: Facebook/Edwin Tong, SportSG; AFP/Jose Jordan; Aloysius Yapp; Facebook/Edwin Tong, Singapore Bowling Federation)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
24 Dec 2021 07:32PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 07:32PM)
SINGAPORE: Four Singapore athletes who made their mark in 2021 will be honoured with an open-top bus parade on Sunday (Dec 26).

The four athletes are Aloysius Yapp, Loh Kean Yew, Shayna Ng and Yip Pin Xiu. 

"Four athletes have done extraordinarily well this year, by coming in top positions at global competitions in their respective sport," said Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Friday. 

Members of the public who are in town can expect to catch a glimpse of the champions on an open-top bus on Sunday afternoon, which will be held in the city area between 1pm and 3pm. 

"In view of the COVID-19 situation, specific locations and route details will not be shared prior to the parade to avoid congregation," said SportSG. There will also be no pit stops in between. 

The parade is held in recognition of their achievements and to "celebrate their successes with fellow Singaporeans", it added. 

Aloysius Yapp was the first Singaporean to reach world number 1 in the World Pool-Billiard Association rankings. 

Loh Kean Yew, who won a gold medal at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships, was the first Singaporean to clinch the prestigious world title

Shayna Ng won a gold medal at the women's singles event at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships in November, defeating compatriot Cherie Tan in the final.

Yip Pin Xiu added to her Paralympic haul with two gold medals at the Tokyo Games in September, taking her total to five gold and one silver, dating back to the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

The parade is held by the Singapore Sport Institute, in collaboration with Cuesports Singapore, Singapore Badminton Association, Singapore Bowling Federation and the Singapore Disability Sports Council. 

In a Facebook post on Friday, Team Singapore (Team SG) reminded members of the public not to gather in crowds and to maintain safe distancing. 

"As the year comes to an end, we would like to celebrate our national athletes’ achievement with Singaporeans, and thank everyone for your support as One Team Singapore," said Team SG. 

Source: CNA/lk(ac)

