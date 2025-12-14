Singapore's hurdlers stay positive after national records at SEA Games annulled due to technical issues

BANGKOK: Soon after Singapore hurdler Kerstin Ong crossed the line in the heats of the women's 100m hurdles at the SEA Games on Friday (Dec 12) in a time of 13.47s, she knew something was awry.

"People were all congratulating me ... but I was like: 'There's no way I ran that (time),'" the Games debutant told CNA a day after the event. Her national record stands at 13.86s.

Hours later that same evening, Ong took to the track again. This time she clocked 13.85s, finishing seventh in the final.

However, neither of the times Ong clocked will count as national records after technical issues were reported at the Supachalasai National Stadium.

"We have been informed by Asian Athletics that technical issues with the timing system affected the statistical integrity of results on the evening session on Dec 12, 2025," said a Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) spokesperson.

"While the athletes’ placings remain valid, their recorded timings cannot be recognised for statistical purposes."

This means that Ong's times and that of men's 110m hurdler Ang Chen Xiang, who also posted a national record time in the men's 110m final, will not stand.

While she felt that the time she clocked in the final was accurate, Ong has since come to terms with the final outcome.

"If they can't recognise it, then we have to just accept it," said Ong. "It's unfortunate, but just means that I have to run faster."

"We know the work has been put in, and the body knows when it has done a fast time. We are looking forward to (building) on the performance at the SEA Games, and the only way is forward," added Ang, who clocked 13.75s en route to taking silver.

His current national record stands at 13.77s.