Tossing metal balls and making waves: A pair of Singapore’s young talents primed for SEA Games debuts

At 16, Josephine will be Singapore’s sole representative in petanque at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. She will compete in the women’s singles event.

In petanque, players score points by tossing metal balls or boules as close as possible to a small target ball, which is known as a jack. The game is typically played on a gravel-like surface.

“I didn't really think about representing Singapore (when I first started). I was just working on my technique and I found it fun because I like the challenge of constantly just refining my technique,” she said.

'I'VE SACRIFICED A LOT'

The desire to keep improving is something 17-year-old swimmer Nicholas Mahabir shares.

"I’ve sacrificed a lot. A lot of my energy, time with family, time with friends, my social life. I don’t really have much of a social life. I just go to bed really early," said Nicholas, who is also making his Games debut in Cambodia.

"There’s so many things, I can’t really put it into a couple of sentences. Just waking up early, everything we eat, everything we consume. The amount of things we have to do to be a high-level swimmer is a lot."

One of the things Nicholas has controlled is his diet. He eats clean and has stayed away from processed sugar for more than 200 days.

"Performance-wise it definitely makes a difference (but) I don't think it's that major. I've done stuff like that before. My dad is really into health and health foods, so I've always been around that," he explained.

"I always hated it when he was like 'stop eating this', and then once I started appreciating it and understanding how important it is to do those kinds of things, I just decided to do that."

Processed sugar lowers one's immunity, said Nicholas. And falling sick is exactly what he does not need.

"When you're competing and racing and just training in general, you're out for a few days, that'll set you back four or five days, even a week, and then plus another two weeks behind so you'll be behind everyone. For me, I'd say it would set me back at least two weeks," he explained.

"It's more of that and then just going into the meet knowing that I couldn't have done anything more. If I don't swim to my expectation, I can look back and I can be like ... there's really nothing else I could have done. If I've been eating cake and cookies all the time ... I feel like I'd be a lot more upset."