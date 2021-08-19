First batch of Team Singapore Paralympians departs for Tokyo

SINGAPORE: The first batch of athletes representing Singapore at the Tokyo Paralympics departed for the Japanese capital on Thursday (Aug 19) afternoon, with a second batch due to join them on Sunday.

The team of 21 comprised officials and athletes participating in equestrian, swimming and powerlifting events. They are set to arrive in Tokyo at about 9.50pm local time (8.50pm, Singapore time), the Singapore National Paralympic Council said.

Among the athletes in this group are defending Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu, fellow swimmers Sophie Soon and Toh Wei Soong, powerlifter Nur’Aini Mohamad Yasli and equestrians Gemma Rose Foo and Maximillian Tan.

Cyclist Steve Tee and his athlete competition partner Ang Kee Meng are already in Tokyo, having arrived from London on Wednesday. Equestrian Laurentia Tan arrived in Tokyo earlier on Thursday.

Archer Nur Syahidah Alim and shot putter Muhammad Diroy Noordin – who will be Singapore’s flag bearer at the Games’ opening ceremony – will be part of the group that heads to Tokyo on Sunday.