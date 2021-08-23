Team Singapore at the Tokyo Paralympics: Who and what to look out for?

SINGAPORE: With Japan having successfully hosted the Olympic Games, attention now shifts to another gathering of world-class competitors who will soon converge on its capital city of Tokyo.

About 4,400 athletes are expected to compete at the Paralympic Games, which will open on Tuesday (Aug 24) and end on Sep 5. And just like the Olympics, fans will be banned from attending the Paralympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tokyo remaining under a state of emergency.

Team Singapore is sending 10 athletes across six sports, equalling the number of sports Singapore participated in at the last edition of the Paralympics. In addition, four of the 10 will be making their debuts.

Speaking to CNA on Tuesday (Aug 17) before she left for Tokyo two days later, chef de mission Shirley Low said that the mood among the athletes was "upbeat". Team Singapore's contingent left in two batches, with the first group flying off on Thursday and the second on Sunday.

"The mood generally is good. They (the athletes) are positive, they are staying very focused," she said. "We are almost at the starting block."