Young Lions have learnt from losses, going to SEA Games with 'clean slate', says head coach Firdaus Kassim

SINGAPORE: After finishing last in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Asian Cup qualifying group, and rooted to the foot of the domestic league, it has been a torrid few months for Singapore's U-22 men's football team.

But ahead of the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, Young Lions head coach Firdaus Kassim said that the team has learnt from past losses and will tackle the tournament afresh.

While it's "very easy" to dwell on poor results, "we're going to the SEA Games on a clean slate," he told CNA during the team's media day on Monday (Nov 24).

"What we always take from the previous game ... is always going to be the positive things. And we are very positive because of the way that we carry ourselves in these games," he said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Young Lions, who have yet to win a competitive game since Firdaus' appointment in June, will face reigning champions Indonesia, as well as Myanmar and the Philippines in the group stage at the upcoming tournament.

They will kick off their campaign against Indonesia on Friday next week (Dec 5).

The winners of the three groups will progress to the knockout rounds, together with the best second-placed side.

"We are going to ... put our whole focus and mind into this first game against Indonesia ... What happens after that can set the tone for the rest of the tournament," said Firdaus.

"Looking at the personality (of the team), and how we've been training, and how the players are in the past few weeks, I'm confident that we can deliver a very strong performance."