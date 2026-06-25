Teamwork key as Japan's Moriyasu seeks to overcome absentees

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 24 : Hajime Moriyasu credited his players' adaptability and team unity for leading Japan to the verge of the World Cup knockout rounds despite the ongoing impact of the loss of key players ahead of their final Group F game against Sweden on Thursday.

The Japanese handed Tunisia a 4-0 defeat on Saturday having battled back twice to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands and close in on a place in the knockout rounds despite the absence of several key players.

Takefusa Kubo is expected to miss the Sweden match due to a knee issue sustained against the Dutch, while former captain Wataru Endo, winger Kaoru Mitoma and playmaker Takumi Minamino are missing the tournament due to injury.

"Anyone can play with anyone else, that's the readiness we wanted to ensure," Moriyasu said.

"That's easier said than done but when there's a change over in the team, it's not that simple or easy to play with different players and achieve good results or be successful.

"I'm very grateful that the other coaches and the players have been developing themselves towards such a great achievement.

"In the last two matches the team has functioned tactically and with the team work they are developing and increasing their readiness."

MORIYASU TARGETS TOP SPOT IN GROUP

With four points amassed, the Japanese are likely to progress to the last 32 even if they lose to the Swedes but Moriyasu has his sights set on top spot.

"We are basically thinking of winning, that's what's in our mind," he said. "If possible we would like to advance on top of the group by scoring as many goals, but distorting the balance of the team is more of a risk. We will see.

"We don't know what kind of team we will come up against in the next round but what's important is that we are solid and that we play against a team that we are able to deal with no matter what appears.

"First we want to think about ourselves and how we play tomorrow. In terms of our target we would like to win and qualify for the knockout stage on top of the table."

The Swedes have had a turbulent start to the tournament with a 5-1 win over Tunisia followed by a 5-1 loss to the Dutch, but Moriyasu wants his players to relish facing attacking duo Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres.

"They're world class, wonderful strikers so I would like us to enjoy facing these players," said Moriyasu. "It's going to be a good opportunity for our players to develop themselves further."