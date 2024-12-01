Teamwork is McLaren's strength, says Norris

DOHA : Lando Norris said teamwork was Formula One leaders McLaren's strength after giving up a sprint race win for Oscar Piastri at the chequered flag in Qatar on Saturday.

The gesture paid back the Australian for a similar sacrifice in Brazil this month, when Norris was still chasing the drivers' title later won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen for a fourth year in succession.

The Briton, whose team can win a first constructors' title in 26 years on Sunday if results go their way, had no regrets and said he had been planning the payback since Piastri handed over the lead to him at Interlagos.

"I didn't have to do it if I didn't want to. I told my engineer that I would do it," Norris told reporters. "I told him before the race if we have a bit of a gap and we’re first and second, and then I would try and do it.

"He (engineer William Joseph) was telling me (over the radio) not to do it because I think the gap to George (Russell) was probably a bit too fine for their liking.

"But, you know, Oscar did his part in trying to help me get closer to Max in the championship and give that opportunity a go. I deserved that right to have a chance and that's how we have to work as a team, when one of us has that opportunity.

"And I returned the favour today."

Norris said giving up a sprint race victory, with a difference of only a point between first and second place, was no big deal with the constructors' championship unaffected.

He had also deliberately eased off to keep Piastri in DRS range, allowing the Australian to thwart third-placed Mercedes driver Russell who was unable to get any benefit from his own drag reduction.

Piastri and Norris finished 0.136 of a second apart, with Russell 0.410 off the pace.

"We work together well as a team, and I think that probably one of our biggest strengths over everyone is how well we work together," said Norris.

"I don't think any other team would do such a thing and help each other as much as we've done this year for one another. And, yeah, it's our strength, and we'll continue to do that."

Piastri said he was a little surprised by the turn of events.

"It wasn't completely unexpected, maybe a little bit in the circumstances of the race. But you know, I think it just speaks of our teamwork and fairness for the team," he told reporters.

"It obviously doesn't change the points and I think it just shows off our teamwork and lack of egos within the team.

"I think we've always been very comfortable with how we've done things. You know it's always been very clear that the team comes first and in some scenarios, that means myself helping Lando. In some scenarios, that means Lando helping me."