Tebas eyes Saudi Arabia as LaLiga continues to push for overseas match

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec 10 : LaLiga President Javier Tebas on Wednesday reiterated his ambition to stage a league match abroad, suggesting Saudi Arabia as a potential host, despite prior plans drawing fierce opposition within Spain.

"(Bringing a LaLiga match overseas) is still our goal. We keep getting closer to our goal and we hope soon we will achieve it," Tebas said during the World Football Summit in Riyadh.

“There is a debate in FIFA right now about making a rule to allow for domestic matches to be played abroad. And we will see how that evolves, but we are going to keep trying.”

LaLiga had proposed hosting the match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in December. However, the plan collapsed due to fierce domestic criticism, player protests and legal challenges.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Critics argued that playing league matches outside Spain undermines the home-and-away format's integrity.

Real Madrid, one of the most vocal opponents, filed complaints with Spain's Sports Ministry, accusing LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) of bypassing clubs in the decision-making process.

Players from all teams staged protests by standing motionless at kickoffs, though these actions were excluded from official broadcasts.

"One match out of 380 matches is nothing, and it would really help us grow our audiovisual product," Tebas said. “And not just in the United States, we’d also love to bring it to Saudi Arabia. It is still our objective, and each time we’ve got closer to achieving it.”

While UEFA had reluctantly approved the earlier Miami proposal, FIFA, which holds ultimate authority, never gave the final green light. Its stance on allowing domestic league matches outside their national territories remains undecided.

Despite the setbacks, Tebas expressed confidence in overcoming resistance. "The next time, we trust we will achieve it," he concluded.