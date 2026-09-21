Singapore's Tedd Chan smashes longstanding 50m backstroke national record at Asian Games

SINGAPORE: Seconds after touching the wall at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Monday (Sep 21), there was a huge smile on the face of 16-year-old Asian Games debutant Tedd Chan.

Not only had he massively lowered his personal best of 25.52s, Chan had broke a national record which had stood for over a decade, and qualified for the final of the men's 50m backstroke.

'I've never seen that (time) before," said Chan of his time of 24.97s. "I saw 24s and I was like 'that's not my name, there's no way it's my name'. And then I looked again, and it was my name."

Chan qualified fourth overall for the final behind China's Xu Jiayu, South Korea's Yoon Jihwan and China's Wang Zicheng, and will compete again later on Monday.

"It's been a hard few months," he said. "Been working on sprint techniques, especially with my coach and performance people. It's been about a year around 25s, so it's a big personal best from 25.5s to 24s. Really proud of myself."