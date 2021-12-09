Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tedesco takes over as Leipzig coach until 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tedesco takes over as Leipzig coach until 2023

Tedesco takes over as Leipzig coach until 2023

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Schalke 04 Press Conference - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 11, 2019 Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

09 Dec 2021 07:25PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 07:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Domenico Tedesco was appointed head coach at RB Leipzig on Thursday, four days after the departure of American Jesse Marsch, the club said.

The 36-year-old Tedesco, who previously coached Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow, has signed a contract to 2023 and will be on the bench for Saturday's league game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

A former youth coach at Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart, Italian-born Tedesco has limited Bundesliga experience, having spent less than two seasons at Schalke. He left Spartak earlier this year.

Marsch left nL1N2SQ04X after Leipzig, Champions League semi-finalists in 2020 and Bundesliga runners-up last season, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin last week, a third consecutive league loss that left them 11th in the standings.

The club, despite missing out on the Champions League knockout stage, earned a spot in the Europa League with a 2-1 win over Manchester City nL1N2SS2IK on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us