Teen Ferguson scores late for Brighton in 2-2 draw with Leicester
22 Jan 2023 01:10AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2023 01:34AM)
LEICESTER, England: Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday (Jan 21).

Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock for Brighton in the 27th minute with the kind of goal that is fast becoming his trademark, cutting in from the left and unleashing an unstoppable right-foot shot into the top corner.

After Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans had shots blocked, struggling Leicester finally drew level when Marc Albrighton made the most of their best attack of the first half, rifling the ball into the net eight minutes before the break.

A bad miss by Brighton's Solly March was punished in the 63rd minute as Barnes blasted home a corner at the far post to put Leicester 2-1 up and on course for a victory after four straight league defeats.

However, Irish 18-year-old Ferguson, who came on for Danny Welbeck in the 66th minute, had other ideas, heading home in the 88th minute to grab a share of the points for the Seagulls.

The result leaves Brighton in sixth spot in the table on 31 points, two behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven behind Newcastle United in fourth. Leicester are 14th on 18 points.

Source: Reuters

