Teen sensations Yamal and Mastantuono need space to develop, says Trezeguet

ASUNCION :Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and River Plate's Franco Mastantuono are dazzling fans at just 17, but must be allowed to develop without excessive pressure to reach their potential, former France striker David Trezeguet said Wednesday.

"Yamal is a pure, unique talent, a player who has proven to be different from the rest. He grew up in Barcelona's academy, where the 'Lionel Messi' identity is very present, so these kids copy that format," Trezeguet, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, told reporters.

Mastantuono, River Plate's attacking midfielder who is making waves in Argentina, is "demonstrating all his qualities at a very young age," Trezeguet added.

Yamal is the youngest player to debut and score for Spain.

With Barcelona, he has already won the Spanish league, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. He also won the European Championship with Spain.

Trezeguet, a former River Plate player, where Mastantuono made his debut in January last year, emphasised that both players "are great to watch" because of the way they play and the way they "express their talent".

"They'll have time to perfect everything else. They're young. But I think it's important for football in general to have this type of player who serves as an example for the younger players."

Juan Pablo Sorin, who played for both River Plate and Barcelona, said he would like to see both players continue their development.

"I don't like comparisons, because I think it's like limiting the player who's emerging. It's the same thing that happened to Lamine and Leo (Messi)," the former Argentina defender told Reuters.

"It's true that the position is similar, but I think the characteristics are different, and I think each player has their own potential, qualities, and areas for improvement," he added.

Both Trezeguet and Sorin said River Plate fans should make the most of Mastantuono's time there as he would likely continue his career in Europe soon.

The Argentine, who has been linked with Real Madrid, shone in River Plate's victory over Boca Juniors last month, scoring a free kick.

"We have to let them complete all the stages. They have to play, have fun, and continue to show off their talent and their audacity. They have a lot of personality," Sorin said.

"What really catches my attention about both of them is how effective they are with the number of balls they touch. They make most of them effective, and that's impressive for their age," he added.