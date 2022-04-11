Teenage Russian karter investigated by FIA for podium salute

A 15-year-old Russian go-karter is being investigated by Motor racing's world governing body after he made an apparent Fascist-style salute on the podium at a race in Portugal last weekend.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement on Monday it had launched an immediate investigation into Artem Severiukhin's "unacceptable conduct".

Video footage showed the youngster, racing under an Italian flag due to sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, tapping his chest with a clenched fist before raising his right arm in salute and then laughing.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport described the gesture, made while the Italian anthem was played after the Russian won the opening round of the European championship OK category in Portimao, as a Roman salute.

Film of the incident was widely circulated and condemned on social media.

Ward Racing, the privately-owned Swedish team Severiukhin raced for, condemned his actions and said in a statement it was "deeply in shame" at his 'unsportsmanlike' behaviour.

"Ward Racing sees no possibility for continued cooperation with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with terminating his racing contract," the team added.

The motorsport.com website quoted the youngster, however, as saying it was a misunderstanding.

"I won the round of the European Championship and was very happy," it said a Russian Automobile Federation official had quoted him saying.

"I'm from Russia. I thanked the team and my relatives from Russia. Someone saw a bad gesture in my actions, but it's not. I just thanked them. I am Russian, I am from Russia and I stand by my country."

The FIA announced last month it would continue to allow Russian drivers to take part in its competitions but not under the country's flag as no Russian symbols or colours can be displayed.