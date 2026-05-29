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Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot
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Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot

Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her third round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in action during her third round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her third round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in action during her third round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during her third round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
29 May 2026 09:46PM (Updated: 29 May 2026 09:56PM)
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PARIS, May 29 : Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva cruised past Czech Marie Bouzkova in straight sets on Friday to book her spot in the French Open fourth round.

• Andreeva, a semi-finalist in Paris two years ago, won 6-4 6-2 and will next face either Jil Teichmann of Switzerland or 10th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova in the round of 16.

• Andreeva, 19, had a rocky start and hit the racket on her thigh in frustration as Bouzkova earned a break point at 3-2, but she managed to hold despite losing her temper again and swiping the clay with her racket a little later.

• The Russian, known for her volatile on-court temper at times, managed to keep her composure and take the edge in the match when she broke Bouzkova to go 5-4 up and wrap up the first set after 49 minutes.

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• She earned two more breaks in the second to go 5-2 up and serve out the match in the next game.

• Andreeva has now beaten Bouzkova three times this season after Adelaide and Miami for a perfect 5-0 record against the Czech. She has also bagged 32 wins so far this year, leading the Tour for most match victories this season.

Source: Reuters
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