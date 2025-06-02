Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters

Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2025 Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her fourth round match against Australia's Daria Kasatkina REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2025 Russia's Mirra Andreeva hugs Australia's Daria Kasatkina after winning her fourth round match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2025 Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during her fourth round match against Australia's Daria Kasatkina REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2025 Australia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her fourth round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
02 Jun 2025 06:59PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach back-to-back French Open quarter-finals in nearly three decades after the gifted Russian teenager overcame Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 on Monday.

The powerful 18-year-old has scythed through the women's field at Roland Garros without dropping a set and her fourth-round victory on a sunbathed Court Suzanne Lenglen helped her match the feat of Swiss Martina Hingis between 1997 and 1998.

"Honestly, I'm so happy I won. I hate playing against her, we practise a lot and even that is a torture," Andreeva said with a smile in her on-court interview.

"It was a hell of a match. I'm super happy I stayed calm in the second set when she raised her level ... I had to fight and continue playing my game.

"I knew if I believed in myself I would win a third set."

Andreeva came up with a tight hold to thwart her frequent practice partner in the seventh game and grabbed the break in the next game when Kasatkina sent a backhand long.

Russian-born Kasatkina, who switched nationalities this year, beat Andreeva in three sets when they met in last year's Ningbo final and the 28-year-old showcased her fighting spirit in the next set to recover a break and lead 5-3.

"My coach (Conchita Martinez) says you've got to practise with the people you don't like. That's why I practise with her because I hate her," Andreeva joked.

"I knew this match would be tough."

Sixth seed Andreeva broke back and defended valiantly to level at 5-5, before edging ahead again to close out the victory and book a meeting with either French wildcard Lois Boisson or American third seed Jessica Pegula.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement