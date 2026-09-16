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Teenager Dowman scores twice as Arsenal progress in League Cup
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Teenager Dowman scores twice as Arsenal progress in League Cup

Teenager Dowman scores twice as Arsenal progress in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - September 15, 2026 Arsenal's Max Dowman scores their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Teenager Dowman scores twice as Arsenal progress in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - September 15, 2026 Arsenal's Max Dowman scores their first goal past Ipswich Town's Christian Walton REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Teenager Dowman scores twice as Arsenal progress in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - September 15, 2026 Arsenal's Max Dowman celebrates after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Teenager Dowman scores twice as Arsenal progress in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - September 15, 2026 Arsenal's Max Dowman celebrates scoring their third goal with Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
16 Sep 2026 05:31AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2026 05:57AM)
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LONDON, Sept 15 : Arsenal's 16-year-old Max Dowman scored twice in a 4-2 League Cup victory at Ipswich Town to continue the club's perfect start to the season and Liverpool also reached the fourth round as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Dowman showed great footwork to open the scoring in the seventh minute and made it 3-0 shortly after the interval with another silky finish to become only the second 16-year-old to score two goals in the same game for a Premier League club.

Noni Madueke had doubled Arsenal's lead and Mikel Merino made it 4-0 before Ipswich rallied with goals by Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom to salvage some pride.

Dowman matched Wayne Rooney’s feat of scoring twice for Everton in a League Cup tie against Wrexham in 2002 and manager Mikel Arteta said "everything is possible" for the youngster.

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"That is something very natural for him and he can deliver those actions, that is his biggest quality. His application, and ability to sustain the action," Arteta said.

"At 16 years old he can create the moments. He is coping better and better and better. We know the talent, we need to look after him. Step by step."

Premier League champions Arsenal have now won all six of their games this season in all competitions.

Struggling Tottenham sent out a strong starting lineup at Anfield against a Liverpool team showing 10 changes from the side that drew with Fulham at the weekend.

But the confidence-boosting victory Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi desired after a poor start to the season did not materialise as they succumbed to the 10-time winners.

Alexis Mac Allister's clinical finish into the top corner put Liverpool ahead and Cody Gakpo made it 2-0 in the 54th minute with a powerful finish after cutting in from the left.

Conor Gallagher headed Tottenham's reply - the club's first goal against Premier League opposition this season - but substitute Dominik Szoboszlai wrapped up the win with a stunning late thunderbolt from outside the penalty area.

"I am pleased with the performance. I think there have been different phases in the game but overall I liked the energy," Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said.

Fulham won a five-goal thriller at second-tier West Ham United with Oscar Bobb's first goal for the club sealing a 3-2 win at the London Stadium. Top-flight Brentford also made it through with a 2-1 win at Reading thanks to goals by Callum Wilson and Fabio Carvalho.

Third-tier Peterborough reached the fourth round, edging a penalty shootout against Barnsley after a 3-3 draw.

Source: Reuters
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