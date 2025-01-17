Teenager Endrick strikes twice in extra time to fire Real Madrid into cup quarters

MADRID : Brazilian teenage striker Endrick came off the bench to score two goals in extra time and help Real Madrid rescue a hard-fought 5-2 win over Celta Vigo on Thursday that booked them a place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

After Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr had scored a goal in each half to give Real Madrid what looked a comfortable 2-0 lead, Celta levelled the scoring with late goals from Jonathan Bamba and Marcos Alonso that took the game to extra time.

As the game looked destined for a penalty shootout, 18-year-old substitute Endrick worked his magic to give the lead back to the home side with a sharp swivel and shot from the edge of the box in the 108th minute.

Four minutes later his teammate Federico Valverde unleashed a thunderous strike from long range into the top corner to extend their lead, with Endrick wrapping the win with a brilliant back-heel flick in the 119th minute.