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Teenager Samba strikes twice on debut as Man City thrash Norwich in League Cup
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Teenager Samba strikes twice on debut as Man City thrash Norwich in League Cup

Teenager Samba strikes twice on debut as Man City thrash Norwich in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Manchester City v Norwich City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 17, 2026 Manchester City's Floyd Samba celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Teenager Samba strikes twice on debut as Man City thrash Norwich in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Manchester City v Norwich City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 17, 2026 Manchester City's Floyd Samba scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Teenager Samba strikes twice on debut as Man City thrash Norwich in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Manchester City v Norwich City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 17, 2026 Manchester City's Floyd Samba celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
18 Sep 2026 11:03AM
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Sept 18 : Floyd Samba wanted to give a good account of himself on his Manchester City senior debut but scoring twice and being named man of the match in Thursday's 5-0 League Cup win over Norwich City was more than the 17-year-old could have hoped for.

City manager Enzo Maresca promoted the English midfielder to the first team after he excelled in the under-18 setup last season, and played him in an unfamiliar number nine role for the third-round match at the Etihad Stadium.

But Samba seized the opportunity, scoring the game's first goal with a precise header in the 28th minute before bending a shot into the corner from 20 yards early in the second half.

"To get a debut like that is mind blowing. I couldn't believe it myself, but that is just the beginning, I have got a big career ahead of me," he told the BBC, adding that the established first-team players had given him some advice.

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"I spoke to all of them , they have all been brilliant ... giving me advice like, play your game, be you. Those words have given me confidence and helped me score those two goals today."

Defending champions City will host Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round next month.

Source: Reuters
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