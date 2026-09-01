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Teenager Sooryavanshi included in India squad for Afghanistan T20s
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Teenager Sooryavanshi included in India squad for Afghanistan T20s

Teenager Sooryavanshi included in India squad for Afghanistan T20s

Cricket - Fourth T20 International - England v India - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain - July 9, 2026 India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks after losing his wicket, caught by England's Sam Curran off the bowling of Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

01 Sep 2026 08:54PM
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Sept 1 : Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named in India's squad for the T20 series against Afghanistan on Tuesday after responding to a disappointing debut series in England with two half-centuries against Zimbabwe in July.

• Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was also named in the squad, subject to fitness, having been sidelined by a knee injury and missing the test series in Sri Lanka last month.

• All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, along with paceman Harshit Rana, were named pending final fitness clearances.

• Shreyas Iyer will continue as captain, with World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav again left out of the squad.

• India host Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series in New Delhi from September 13 to 17.

Source: Reuters
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