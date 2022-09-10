Logo
Tel becomes youngest Bayern scorer, but champions draw again
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 10, 2022 Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 10, 2022 Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel in action REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 10, 2022 VfB Stuttgart's Hiroki Ito, Waldemar Anton and Pascal Stenzel celebrate after the match as Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting looks dejected REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
10 Sep 2022 11:48PM (Updated: 11 Sep 2022 12:21AM)
MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich conceded a stoppage-time equaliser through VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy from the penalty spot for a 2-2 on Saturday (Sep 10), the champions' third consecutive Bundesliga draw.

It started well for Bayern, who face Barcelona in the Champions League group stage next week, with forward Mathys Tel scoring their opener in the 36th minute.

France youth international Tel, who at the age of 17 years and 136 days became the youngest player to start a league game for Bayern, had already scored in the German Cup first round.

He made sure of his first league goal by drilling in a low drive from a Alphonso Davies cutback.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann rotated heavily from the side's 2-0 midweek Champions League win at Inter, and his team dropped their pace in the second half, giving Stuttgart more room to push forward.

They were rewarded when Chris Fuehrich netted the equaliser form close range in the 57th but three minutes later Bayern were back in front with another teenager.

Jamal Musiala, the 19-year-old former youngest league scorer for Bayern, shook off his marker with a quick change of direction and floated a superb ball into the back of the net.

The visitors' biggest chance to level came in the 74th when Guirassy's shot from 18 m bounced off the crossbar with keeper Manuel Neuer beaten.

But they earned a stoppage time penalty following a foul by Matthijs de Ligt on Guirassy.

The Guinea international kept his composure to beat Neuer and earn a point for the visitors.

Bayern go top of the table on goal difference with 12 points, ahead of the weekend's other fixtures.

Source: Reuters

