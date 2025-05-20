Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Telekom wins TV rights to 2026 soccer World Cup, says Bild newspaper
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Telekom wins TV rights to 2026 soccer World Cup, says Bild newspaper

Telekom wins TV rights to 2026 soccer World Cup, says Bild newspaper

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG during the company's annual news conference in Bonn, Germany, February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

20 May 2025 10:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom has secured Germany's broadcasting rights for the men's soccer FIFA World Cup championship in 2026, Bild reported on Tuesday.

MagentaTV, the company's television business, could then broadcast all 104 matches in the U.S., Mexico and Canada live, according to the report.

Telekom declined to comment directly but pointed to the official FIFA press conference planned for Friday.

In 2024, the Bonn-based company had secured the rights to the European soccer championships and showed some games exclusively, which boosted its second quarter profits, bringing new customers to its TV offering.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom were up 0.96 per cent at 1404 GMT.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement