Telekom wins TV rights to 2026 soccer World Cup, says Bild newspaper

Telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom has secured Germany's broadcasting rights for the men's soccer FIFA World Cup championship in 2026, Bild reported on Tuesday.

MagentaTV, the company's television business, could then broadcast all 104 matches in the U.S., Mexico and Canada live, according to the report.

Telekom declined to comment directly but pointed to the official FIFA press conference planned for Friday.

In 2024, the Bonn-based company had secured the rights to the European soccer championships and showed some games exclusively, which boosted its second quarter profits, bringing new customers to its TV offering.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom were up 0.96 per cent at 1404 GMT.