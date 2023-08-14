Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ten-man Barcelona held by Getafe in feisty clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ten-man Barcelona held by Getafe in feisty clash

14 Aug 2023 06:28AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2023 06:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Barcelona endured a frustrating evening in their LaLiga season opener with a 0-0 draw in a feisty affair at Getafe marked by several bookings and three red cards on Sunday (Aug 13), including the dismissal of visiting manager Xavi Hernandez.

Champions Barca were dominating the match when their winger Raphinha was sent off in the 42nd minute for elbowing Gaston Alvarez in the head off the ball.

Getafe were then also reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute after Jaime Mata's fierce challenge on Ronald Araujo earned him a second yellow card.

Last season's LaLiga top scorer Robert Lewandowski came closest for Barcelona with a close-range header which Alvarez managed to clear off the line in the 63rd minute.

Barca manager Xavi was also shown a red card in the 71st minute after complaining about a decision.

There was more controversy in added time when referee Cesar Soto Grado did not award what looked like a penalty for a foul on Araujo and after being asked by VAR to check the pitchside monitor signalled a handball in the build-up.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.