Ten-man Bayern waste two-goal lead in shock loss to visitors Bochum

MUNICH, Germany : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich threw away a two-goal lead to slump to a 3-2 loss to visitors VfL Bochum on Saturday in a disappointing dress rehearsal ahead of next week's Champions League return leg against Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern remain on 61 points and stay eight points clear of second-placed Leverkusen, who lost 2-0 at home to Werder Bremen.

Τhe Bavarians, who beat Leverkusen 3-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, paid the price for Vincent Kompany's decision to rotate 10 players from the Leverkusen game with his side's first home Bundesliga defeat this season.

Bayern had looked to be cruising to a comfortable win after Raphael Guerreiro struck twice in 14 minutes to put them 2-0 up by the 28th minute.

The Portuguese first pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home in the 14th minute and doubled the lead after Bayern had missed a 22nd-minute penalty through Serge Gnabry, with top scorer Harry Kane initially on the bench.

Gnabry's missed spot kick was the first after 16 consecutive successful penalties from the Bavarians.

Bochum, however, cut the deficit three minutes later, with Jakov Medic drilling in.

Things got worse for Bayern when Joao Palhinha was sent off two minutes before the break after a rough tackle and Bochum made the extra man count when Ibrahima Sissoko headed in a 51st-minute equaliser.

The visitors completed their stunning comeback in the 71st when Matus Bero slipped into the box and beat Bayern's third-choice keeper Jonas Urbig, making his Bundesliga debut.

Bochum counterpart Timo Horn made the save of the match in the 79th, tipping a point-blank Jamal Musiala header onto the crossbar.