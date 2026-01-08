Ten-man Chelsea suffer defeat at neighbours Fulham

LONDON, ‌Jan 7 : Fulham's Harry Wilson scored an 81st-minute winner to condemn 10-man Chelsea to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League on Wednesday as ‌new Blues head coach ‌Liam Rosenior watched from the stands.

Wilson scored after Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez had blocked a shot as Fulham piled on the ‍pressure against the tiring visitors.

Chelsea had equalised through Liam Delap in the 72nd after Fulham's 55th-minute opener - ​a diving ‌header from Raul Jimenez.

The defeat, after Marc Cucurella was sent ​off in the 22nd minute for ⁠dragging down Wilson ‌when he was running ​through on goal, meant Chelsea have won only one of ‍their last nine Premier League games ⁠with coach Enzo Maresca departing ​on New Year's ‌Day.