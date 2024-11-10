Ten-man Dortmund slump to 3-1 loss at Mainz

MAINZ, Germany : Champions League competitors Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 3-1 loss at Mainz 05 on Saturday, a fourth consecutive defeat on the road in the Bundesliga this season which left them seventh in the standings.

Dortmund, who had a midweek confidence boost with a 1-0 home win over Sturm Graz, struggled against the hosts and were left with 10 men in the 27th minute when captain Emre Can launched a reckless studs-up challenge for a straight red card.

Things got even worse when Lee Jae-sung stabbed in for a 36th-minute Mainz lead.

The South Korean then brought down Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy in the box for a penalty five minutes later which the Guinea international converted.

The Dortmund defence, however, was again caught out when Jonathan Burkardt turned in a cutback in first-half stoppage time.

After the break, Mainz picked up where they had left off, bagging a third goal from Paul Nebel in the 54th.

Dortmund, who have lost four of their five away games this season and drawn the other, are on 16 points in seventh spot. Mainz are three points behind in ninth.