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Ten-man England survive Mexico comeback to reach quarter-finals
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Ten-man England survive Mexico comeback to reach quarter-finals

Ten-man England survive Mexico comeback to reach quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Henry Romero
Ten-man England survive Mexico comeback to reach quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal with Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
06 Jul 2026 11:13AM
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MEXICO CITY, July 5 : England survived a spirited Mexico fightback to secure a 3-2 win on Sunday and book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals, ending the co-hosts' deepest run at the tournament in 40 years despite playing most of the second half with 10 men at the Azteca Stadium.

• Jude Bellingham put England ahead, striking twice in the space of a minute, finishing a Bukayo Saka cross before tapping in Harry Kane's pass to stun the home crowd.

• Mexico's Julian Quinones pulled one back before halftime, reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box to fire into the roof of the net and revive the co-hosts' hopes.

• England were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Jarrell Quansah was sent off following a VAR review, but Harry Kane restored England's two-goal lead with a penalty after goalkeeper Raul Rangel fouled Anthony Gordon.

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• Mexico's Raul Jimenez reduced the deficit with another penalty after a VAR review confirmed a foul from Kane on Brian Gutierrez.

• The match was delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions around the Azteca Stadium.

• England will face Norway in the last eight in Miami on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
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