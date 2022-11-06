Logo
Ten-man Espanyol hold misfiring Atletico to 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Espanyol - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 6, 2022 Espanyol's Sergi Darder celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Espanyol - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 6, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix scores their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
06 Nov 2022 11:13PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2022 11:40PM)
Ten-man Espanyol battled to a 1-1 La Liga draw at Atletico Madrid on Sunday (Nov 6), another disappointing result for Diego Simeone's team days after they were eliminated from European competition.

Atletico, who have won only one of their last six games in all competitions, are third in the standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid who play Rayo Vallecano on Monday and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Espanyol remained 16th, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Despite playing most of the match with 10 men after defender Leandro Cabrera was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul on Alvaro Morata, Espanyol defended well.

They also made the most of their only shot on target in the second half when Sergi Darder was set up by a Joselu header to volley home in the 66th minute.

Substitute Joao Felix rescued a point for Atletico in the 78th minute, slotting a precise shot into the bottom corner following a counter-attack.

Source: Reuters

