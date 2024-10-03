Ten-man Juventus grab late winner to snatch win at Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany :Ten-man Juventus twice came from a goal down to stun hosts RB Leipzig 3-2 on Wednesday thanks to Francisco Conceicao's 82nd-minute winner, making it two wins from two matches in the Champions League.

Juve's Dusan Vlahovic twice had to cancel out Leipzig's lead after forward Benjamin Sesko had also struck two goals for the hosts.

The Italians suffered a disastrous start with a double injury blow when captain Gleison Bremer was taken off following a challenge with Lois Openda in the sixth minute and Nicolas Gonzalez was also forced off.

Leipzig, who lost their league phase opener at Atletico Madrid, hit back immediately after Nicolo Fagioli's shot was blocked by Leipzig keeper Peter Gulasci.

In a quick break, Openda found Sesko in the box and the Slovenia forward, who also scored against Atletico, powered home a shot off the crossbar on the half hour mark.

Juventus, 3-1 winners over PSV Eindhoven on the first matchday, bounced back five minutes after the restart with Vlahovic flicking in Andrea Cambiaso's low cross, seconds after Teun Koopmeiners had hit the post for the visitors.

Leipzig, who twice hit the woodwork in the second half both times through Openda, went back in front courtesy of Sesko's well-taken penalty in the 65th minute.

Juve, reduced to 10 when keeper Michele Di Gregorio was sent off on the hour for a handball outside the box, drew level once more through Vlahovic' stunning left-footed curling shot into the top corner.

Conceicao completed their comeback with a superb run into the box and fine finish.