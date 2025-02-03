Ten-man Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 3-1 to keep pace at Bundesliga summit

:Bayer Leverkusen earned a 3-1 home win over relegation-threatened Hoffenheim on Sunday to remain six points off Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The German champions bounced back after last week's disappointing 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig and sit second on 45 points. Hoffenheim remain 15th on 18 points, four above the drop zone.

Leverkusen opened the scoring after 15 minutes when Victor Boniface, returning from injury, met Alejandro Grimaldo's pass in the box and struck home at the far post, beating goalkeeper Luca Philipp.

Jeremie Frimpong doubled the lead five minutes later, coolly finding the bottom far corner after Aleix Garcia's fine through ball and substitute Patrik Schick made it 3-0 in the 51st minute with a superb shot into the top right corner.

"Victor was injured for a long time and hit the target again straight away," Schick said of the Nigerian striker. "I know myself how difficult that is. It's also very important for him that he scored again straight away."

Leverkusen thought they would have a chance to increase their lead before the break when they were awarded a penalty, but it was reversed by VAR, with the referee announcing the decision to fans over the stadium speakers, for the first time in the Bundesliga.

While the hosts pushed to extend their lead, their momentum took a hit on the hour mark when they were reduced to 10 men after Grimaldo received a second yellow card for a foul on Marius Bulter.

Gift Orban, who had just come on, pulled one back for Hoffenheim in the 62nd minute with a close-range finish, but the visitors failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage to mount a comeback.

Leverkusen, who last lost in the league in August, host Cologne in the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

"Of course we would have preferred to have won 3-0," Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah said. "But, overall, it was a good game from us. Now we're looking forward to Wednesday."