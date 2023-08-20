Logo
Liverpool claim comeback win over Bournemouth despite Mac Allister red card
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 19, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shoots at goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 19, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in action with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 19, 2023 Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister is shown a red card by referee Thomas Bramall REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 19, 2023 Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister fouls AFC Bournemouth's Ryan Christie before receiving a red card REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 19, 2023 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts after Alexis Mac Allister is shown a red card by referee Thomas Bramall REUTERS/David Klein
20 Aug 2023 12:06AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2023 12:23AM)
LIVERPOOL :Ten-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 with goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota more than making up for Antoine Semenyo's early opener in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool made light of playing a third of the match with 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a high tackle, as they sealed their first win of the season with relative ease - though they were given a scare in the opening spell.

The visitors' new coach Andoni Iraola set up his side to swarm Liverpool's midfielders - a tactic that worked a charm as Jaidon Anthony had a goal disallowed for offside in the first minute.

Two minutes later, the Reds, who drew 1-1 at Chelsea in their opener, were left shocked when Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was playing as a midfielder in possession, lost the ball in a dangerous area before Semenyo fired the south-coast club in front.

Following the dismal start, Liverpool, who have not lost to Bournemouth at Anfield before, grew into the contest and Diaz got the breakthrough as he flicked the ball into the air and scored with an acrobatic volley.

Bournemouth defender Joe Rothwell then brought down Dominik Szoboszlai and Salah, who missed a penalty when the two sides last met in March, had his spot-kick saved before smashing home the follow-up to make it 2-1 in the 36th.

Liverpool kept up the pressure in the second half and scored their third goal through Jota, despite having gone down to 10 men just before the hour mark when Mac Allister was shown a straight red for a high tackle on Rothwell.

Mac Allister's sending off made little difference to Liverpool's dominance as they outplayed Bournemouth in the second half.

Goalkeeper Neto did well to keep the deficit in check, saving efforts from Salah and Jota to prevent another thrashing like the 9-0 defeat Bournemouth were handed on their last visit to Anfield.

Liverpool's new signing Wataru Endo, who came off the bench in the second half, had a strong showing on his debut, asserting himself in midfield as the hosts coasted to victory.

Bournemouth next host Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool will travel to face Newcastle United.

Source: Reuters

