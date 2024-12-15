Ten-man Mallorca fight back to beat Girona with Larin double

:Ten-man Mallorca came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win against Girona in LaLiga on Saturday with forward Cyle Larin scoring both goals for the hosts.

Donny van de Beek gave Girona an early lead with a volley from a rebound before Mallorca levelled through Canada forward Larin in the 20th minute after a counter-attack.

The home side were reduced to 10 men after the half-hour mark when striker Vedat Muriqi was sent off for a foul on Girona winger Bryan Gil but Larin took the lead for Mallorca after the break despite the disadvantage.

Mallorca, who suffered consecutive defeats against Barcelona and Celta Vigo, provisionally moved up to fifth on 27 points after 18 games while Girona remained ninth with 22 from 17.

Last season's revelation, Girona have now lost four consecutive game across all competitions, and are winless in their last six.

The visitors looked well set to break their unfortunate cycle when Van de Beek put them in front after seven minutes.

However, Mallorca were quick to equalise when Larin went on a solo run from the halfway line before he found Muriqi approaching the edge of the box.

The Kosovo striker squared the ball back to Larin, who netted low into a corner with his first touch.

Mallorca's high spirits were briefly cut short when they were left with 10 men after 32 minutes but Larin was in the right place at the right time when he took advantage of a defensive error by Girona to seal the three points.

Larin was quicker to the ball when Girona defender Juanpe sent a risky pass back to goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, scoring with a slide into the far corner from close range.

Girona, who on Tuesday stood up to Liverpool in the Champions League until a 63rd-minute penalty by Mohamed Salah sealed their defeat, had no more attempts on target after their early goal.