Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ten-man Manchester Utd held by Southampton after Casemiro sent off
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ten-man Manchester Utd held by Southampton after Casemiro sent off

Ten-man Manchester Utd held by Southampton after Casemiro sent off
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2023 Manchester United's David de Gea looks on as the ball hits the post REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ten-man Manchester Utd held by Southampton after Casemiro sent off
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2023 Manchester United's David de Gea looks on as the ball hits the post REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ten-man Manchester Utd held by Southampton after Casemiro sent off
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2023 Southampton's Theo Walcott shoots at goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ten-man Manchester Utd held by Southampton after Casemiro sent off
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2023 Southampton's Che Adams in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ten-man Manchester Utd held by Southampton after Casemiro sent off
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2023 Southampton's Che Adams in action with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez REUTERS/Phil Noble
13 Mar 2023 12:15AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 01:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier League on Sunday (Mar 12) with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian was sent off in the 34th minute for a high boot against Carlos Alcaraz, giving confidence to the visitors in an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.

Captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for Manchester United in the second half with a low shot off the post while prolific striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the first period.

Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and curling shot both brilliantly saved by David de Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post and James Ward-Prowse saw a couple of free kicks go close.

The result was not what Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week's 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league, and was a disappointing follow-up to the scintillating 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis in mid-week.

A point each left Manchester United third in the league on 50 points, 16 behind leaders Arsenal, while Southampton stayed bottom on 22, two points off safety in a packed fight against relegation to the Championship.

The home fans at Old Trafford were incensed by a series of penalty appeals that referee Anthony Taylor dismissed.

Adding to their ire, the referee had originally given Casemiro a yellow card before changing it to red after a video check.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.