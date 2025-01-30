Ten-man Milan settle for playoff spot after Dinamo loss

ZAGREB : AC Milan will have to play in the Champions League's knockout phase playoffs after missing out on an automatic last-16 spot with a 2-1 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, whose victory on Wednesday was not enough for them to progress.

A victory for Milan would have earned them a top-eight finish to qualify directly for the round of 16, but a first-half red card for defender Yunus Musah put them on the defensive.

The match sparked into life after 19 minutes when Milan defender Matteo Gabbia slipped on the ball, allowing Martin Baturina to steal possession and slot his finish past goalkeeper Mike Maignan from the edge of the box to give Dinamo the lead.

Milan's woes deepened six minutes before the break when Musah was shown a second yellow card and sent off for dragging down Luka Stojkovic just outside the penalty area.

Milan found an equaliser when Christian Pulisic drilled a low shot past the goalkeeper at the near post in the 53rd minute.

Yet Marko Pjaca put the hosts back in front on the hour mark with an angled shot from close range.

Milan finished 13th in the standings with 15 points while Zagreb fell just short, ending their campaign in 25th place with 11 points, one spot outside the playoff places.