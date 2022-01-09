Ten-man Nice go second with 3-0 win at Brest

Nice reclaimed second spot in Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at Stade Brestois on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half when Morgan Schneiderlin was shown a straight red card for a rough tackle.

Kasper Dolberg found the back of the net before Schneiderlin was dismissed in the 20th minute, with Andy Delort and Amine Gouiri wrapping it up late in the second half.

Nice have 36 points from 20 games and trail leaders Paris St Germain, who travel to Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday, by 10 points.

Brest, who failed to convert several chances, are 12th on 25 points.

Dolberg gave the visitors a dream start when he fired home from Justin Kluivert's back pass to score his fifth goal of the season.

Schneiderlin received a straight red for a rough tackle on Christophe Herelle, putting Nice on the back foot.

Brest dominated, but Walter Benitez pulled off several great saves to keep his team afloat and Christophe Galtier's side completed their win in style.

Delort, set up by Gouiri at the end of a sharp counterattack, made it 2-0 in the 79th, and Gouiri himself added a third four minutes into stoppage time with a splendid curled kick.

