Ten-man Real Madrid held by Osasuna after Bellingham sees red

PAMPLONA, Spain - Real Madrid squandered the chance to cement their lead at the top of LaLiga when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday after playing most of the game with 10 men.

Kylian Mbappe put Real ahead in the 50th minute, finishing from close range following a counter attack by Federico Valverde, before Jude Bellingham was handed his marching orders following an argument with the referee in the 39th minute.

Osasuna forward Ante Budimir levelled in the 58th minute with a tidy finish from the penalty spot after he was fouled inside the box by Eduardo Camavinga.

Winless in their last three league games, Real top the standings with 51 points, two ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and three clear of Barcelona in third, both of whom have a game in hand.