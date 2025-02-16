Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ten-man Real Madrid held by Osasuna after Bellingham sees red
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ten-man Real Madrid held by Osasuna after Bellingham sees red

Ten-man Real Madrid held by Osasuna after Bellingham sees red
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - February 15, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Osasuna's Alejandro Catena REUTERS/Vincent West
Ten-man Real Madrid held by Osasuna after Bellingham sees red
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - February 15, 2025 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Osasuna's Raul Garcia and Osasuna's Ruben Garcia REUTERS/Vincent West
Ten-man Real Madrid held by Osasuna after Bellingham sees red
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - February 15, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Vincent West
Ten-man Real Madrid held by Osasuna after Bellingham sees red
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - February 15, 2025 Osasuna's Ante Budimir scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois REUTERS/Vincent West
Ten-man Real Madrid held by Osasuna after Bellingham sees red
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - February 15, 2025 Osasuna's Jorge Herrando in action with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Vincent West
16 Feb 2025 01:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PAMPLONA, Spain - Real Madrid squandered the chance to cement their lead at the top of LaLiga when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday after playing most of the game with 10 men.

Kylian Mbappe put Real ahead in the 50th minute, finishing from close range following a counter attack by Federico Valverde, before Jude Bellingham was handed his marching orders following an argument with the referee in the 39th minute.

Osasuna forward Ante Budimir levelled in the 58th minute with a tidy finish from the penalty spot after he was fouled inside the box by Eduardo Camavinga. 

Winless in their last three league games, Real top the standings with 51 points, two ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and three clear of Barcelona in third, both of whom have a game in hand.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement