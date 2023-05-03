Logo
Ten-man Real Madrid downed 2-0 by Real Sociedad as Barca close on title
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - May 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Rodrygo in action REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - May 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in action with Real Sociedad's Aihen Munoz REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - May 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Mariano in action with Real Sociedad's Andoni Gorosabel REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - May 2, 2023 Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Vincent West
03 May 2023 06:33AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 06:59AM)
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain: Second-placed Real Madrid suffered a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad in La Liga after being reduced to 10 men when defender Dani Carvajal was sent off early in the second half on Tuesday (May 2).

The result gives leaders Barcelona the chance to clinch their 27th La Liga title with a win in their next game at city rivals Espanyol on May 14.

After winning 1-0 against Osasuna earlier on Tuesday, Barca moved to 82 points from 33 matches and extended their lead to 14 points over Real Madrid, who have lost two of their last three league matches.

With only five games remaining, Real would only be able to reach 83 points if they win them all.

Take Kubo opened the scoring after the break by tapping into an empty goal after a poor attempted pass from visiting defender Eder Militao to his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

After Carvajal was sent off on the hour for a second yellow card, the hosts extended their lead in the 84th through 21-year-old forward Ander Barrenetxea who ghosted behind the defence and slotted a David Silva pass between Courtois and the near post.

Source: Reuters

