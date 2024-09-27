Logo
Roma held to draw by Bilbao, Spurs game delayed
27 Sep 2024 05:26AM
LONDON : AS Roma had to settle for a 1-1 home draw with Athletic Bilbao as Aitor Paredes equalised late on for the Spanish side in their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk scored with a powerful header in the 32nd minute of the teams' first European meeting, but Paredes levelled with a header five minutes from time.

Tottenham Hotspur's home match against Azerbaijan's Qarabag was delayed by over half an hour due to travel disruptions.

Rangers took an early lead against Swedish side Malmo through Nedim Bajrami in an early kickoff, with Ross McCausland sealing a 2-0 win for the Scottish side.

Ajax Amsterdam overwhelmed Turkey's Besiktas 4-0 at home thanks to goals by Kian Fitz-Jim, Kenneth Taylor and a brace from Mika Godts.

Olympique Lyonnais clinched a 2-0 home victory over Conference League champions Olympiacos with quick-fire second-half by Rayan Cherki and Said Benrahma.

Eintracht Frankfurt were held to a 3-3 home draw by Viktoria Plzen after the Czech side fought back with two late goals.

Source: Reuters

